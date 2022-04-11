Delighted to be working with APAR Industries, says new brand ambassador Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is the new brand ambassador of APAR Industries, leading manufacturer and supplier of conductors, transmission cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants in India and over 125 other countries. Actor Sood, known for his philanthropy and for being a trustworthy human being, is expected to communicate the goodness of the APAR brand to its customers and constituents, in adherence to its tagline to provide ‘Tomorrow’s solutions today’. Kushal Desai, Chairman & Managing Director, APAR Industries, said, “We’re thrilled to have Sonu Ji as the face of our brand. We believe that his ideals and our brand fit perfectly well together. The Sonu Sood Foundation and Sonu Ji’s generous contributions toward the welfare of society and the common man during the pandemic are commendable.” A new television-print-digital-outdoor campaign featuring Sonu Sood is expected to roll out in the summer of 2022, crafted by APAR’s creative and media partner Rediffusion.

On signing up as the face of the APAR brand, Sonu Sood said, “I am delighted to be working with the APAR Industries group. I am honoured to be part of the APAR family as I am their first brand ambassador in 63 years of their existence. Their innovative products are futuristic and reliable and they have been able to excel at what they do, as relentless innovators.”

APAR Industries and the Desai family have a strong tradition of giving back to society through various initiatives such as the Dr ND Desai multi-speciality hospital offering 400 beds and free services to thousands of patients daily. Desai is the President of the Dharmsinh Desai University, Dr NDD Heart Hospital, both in Nadiad, and the Annamrita Foundation, a mid-day meal scheme that distributes over 1.2 million meals to children across the country, amongst other notable contributions. It is the mindset of philanthropy and giving back to society that make APAR Industries and Sonu Sood the right fit.

Shashi Amin, CEO, Cable Solutions at APAR Industries, added, “We are certain that Sonu Sood as a brand ambassador, who stands for strength and integrity, will help us further win the hearts of the nation and allow us to serve them with our unique products.”

APAR’s flagship brand ‘APAR Anushakti’ is a unique house wire, powered by electron beam technology which gives the product 50 years of life. It is flame retardant, heat resistant at 105 degrees Centigrade, and has short circuit and melt resistant features. Launched in 2017, APAR Anushakti has grown in the South and West markets. APAR’s vision is that by March 2024, APAR Anushakti will be present pan India, selling to the tune of Rs 500 crore, and hopes to serve the market nationwide with their promise of ‘Iss Taar Ki Shakti APAR’.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:32 AM IST