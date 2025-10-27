The Role Of AI In Social Media: The Good, Bad & Ugly

By Tanya Michael

If you have been in the advertising world long enough, you will know that personalisation has become a core part of what works. Whether it is an Instagram ad for sneakers you did not know you needed, or LinkedIn suggesting your next career move, personalisation is everywhere.

A huge part of why this works so effortlessly is AI. It is like an invisible puppeteer, analysing behaviours, crunching numbers, and making ads so relevant it feels like they are reading minds. But as much as I am a fan of how AI has supercharged advertising, I have also seen its quirks, biases, and, of course, a bit of its darker side. So, let us talk about it — the good, the bad, and the ugly of AI in social media advertising — and what it means for us.

The Good: AI Is Personalisation On Steroids

If there is one thing AI does exceptionally well, it’s making ads feel personal. Gone are the days of blanket campaigns that threw the same message at everyone, hoping something would stick. Research by McKinsey reveals that 71% of consumers expect companies to offer personalised interactions, while 76% express frustration when those expectations are not met. This is where AI steps in as your data genie — analysing online behaviours and transforming them into actionable insights. The result is ads that feel less like interruptions and more like tailored solutions.

The Engagement-Ad Revenue Cycle: A Double-Edged Sword

Here’s where things get a little complicated. Social media platforms are businesses whose primary goal is to keep users engaged. Why? Because engagement equals more ad revenue. Meta platforms are masters of this game, using AI to keep people scrolling, liking and commenting.

For advertisers, this is great. More engagement means more chances to show your ads. But platforms have their own priorities. They are optimising for engagement, not necessarily your ad goals.

The Bad: Bias In Algorithms And Privacy Concerns

Now, let us talk about the not-so-great parts. AI algorithms are only as good as the data they are trained on, and sometimes, that data is flawed. AI can end up favouring certain groups or demographics over others. Picture running an ad aimed at a broad audience, only to realise a large portion of your potential customers never saw it.

Then there’s privacy. With changes like Apple’s iOS updates and stricter data regulations like GDPR, AI has to work harder to gather insights while staying compliant. This is where advertisers need to shift gears and focus more on first-party data. AI is powerful, but it is not perfect.

The Ugly: Lack Of Transparency

One thing I have learned over the years is that working with social media platforms often feels like playing a game where you do not know all the rules. AI-driven algorithms are proprietary, and platforms are not exactly transparent about how they work.

For instance, why does one ad perform brilliantly on Meta but flop on X (Twitter)? The answer usually lies in the algorithm, but good luck getting a clear explanation.

Opportunities To Watch Out For

Despite its flaws, AI is the future of advertising, and there is a lot to be excited about. Here is what I recommend focusing on:

1. Platform-Specific Strategies: Each platform’s AI works differently. So, take the time to understand what drives performance on Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Pinterest.

2. Real-Time Optimisation: Use unbiased third-party AI tools to monitor campaigns and adjust on the fly. Think of them as your trusted friend who helps keep an eye on the important metrics.

3. Creative Meets Data: AI can tell you what works, but it is still up to us humans to create ads that truly connect. Do not lose the human touch in the process.

4. Ethical Advertising: Push for more diversity in AI development and stay updated on privacy regulations. Responsible advertising is not just good — it is necessary.

(The author is a Co-Founder at Voynic Media)