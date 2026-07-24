APAR Industries Profit Rises To ₹469.60 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 13.92%

Mumbai: Apar Industries Ltd on Friday, 24 July 2026, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹469.60 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a significant increase compared to ₹262.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹6,591.06 crore, up 13.92% from ₹5,704.16 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter reached ₹6,647.79 crore, an increase from ₹5,737.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses and Profitability

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹5,960.29 crore, compared to ₹5,413.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose to ₹112.74, from ₹62.96 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly Comparison

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined from ₹640.95 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). Revenue from operations also saw a decrease from ₹6,602.81 crore in Q4 FY26.

Subsidiary Investment and Equity Allotment

Apar Industries approved an investment of up to BRL 3,000,000 (approximately ₹5.40 crore) in Apar Industries Latam Ltda, Brazil, a wholly owned subsidiary.

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Additionally, the company allotted 9,484 equity shares to eligible employees under its Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2024. The paid-up share capital increased from ₹40,17,42,350 to ₹40,18,37,190 following this allotment.

New Subsidiary

The company also announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, named "APAR Industries UK Limited." This new entity will engage in trading business related to conductors, OPGW, rods, and cables.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.