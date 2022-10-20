Rediffusion launches new campaign for Apar industries with Sonu Sood

Rediffusion's new campaign for Apar industries with Sonu Sood |

The 3-film campaign has been created and produced by Rediffusion. The media will be released by Rediffusion SmartMedia. The digital and social media is being run by Everest.

The campaign builds on the ‘ever-happy-to-help’ persona of Sonu Sood.

Kittu, a young boy in Kerala, has a constant problem of short-circuiting in his home due to the electrical wires burning out. He messages Sonu Sood to send him Apar electrical wires. And Sonu Sood happily obliges. The Apar pack travels the length and breadth of the country – through metropolises, deserts, the Rann, through all of India – till it reaches a delighted Kittu.

“Sonu Sood is known to gives his best to solve problems for those in need, providing resources or security and even saving people's lives. Similarly, APAR brings APAR Anushakti wires to provide the nation with wires which can save lives and address the need of the hour, providing sustainable, superior, long-life wiring for the rapidly growing energy demands of the nation. What’s more of course is, Sonu comes to the rescue with positive, lighthearted charisma, as he always does!”, says Kushal Desai, Chairman and Managing Director of Apar Industries.

“APAR has a growing network across India. Our TVC is rolling out initially in Kerala and through social media and digital outreach and on-ground activations, iss taar ki shakti, will spread across Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Assam and West Bengal in the coming months. Apar Anushakti is gaining rapid acceptance and is becoming the wire of choice for customers,” adds Gaurangi Desai, Head – Branding at Apar.

“Sonu Sood is a delight to work with. We really enjoyed filming this commercial all over the country and look forward to it building and strengthening Brand Apar,” comments Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion. “Two more commercials are to follow.”

Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion stresses that, “Apar is going national as a brand, and it is a privilege for us at Rediffusion to help them along in this journey of success. We started working with the client a year ago, and many milestones have been achieved for the brand in past months. Sonu Sood will now take the brand to higher peaks.”