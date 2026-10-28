Bandhan Bank Reports Substantial 456% Profit Increase In Q2 FY27, Advances And Deposits Grow

Bandhan Bank |

Mumbai: Bandhan Bank Limited on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹622 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 456% increase from ₹112 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

The bank's total income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹6,458.42 crore, up from ₹5,900.27 crore in Q2 FY26. Interest earned also increased to ₹5,753.56 crore from ₹5,353.83 crore year-on-year.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income (NII) for Q2 FY27 rose 14% to ₹2,960 crore, compared to ₹2,589 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net total income increased by 17% to ₹3,665 crore from ₹3,135 crore.

Operating Profit and Provisions

Operating profit for the quarter was ₹1,556 crore, an increase from ₹1,310 crore in Q2 FY26. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies stood at ₹718 crore, compared to ₹1,153 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) remained flat at 3.1% in Q2 FY27, compared to 5.0% in Q2 FY26. Net Non-Performing Assets (Net NPA) also improved to 0.9% from 1.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Advances and Deposits

Gross advances grew 13% year-on-year to ₹1.58 lakh crore as of 30 September 2026. Total deposits also increased 9% to ₹1.73 lakh crore during the same period.

Capital Adequacy

The bank's capital adequacy ratio was reported at 18.3% as of 30 September 2026, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 11.5%.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.