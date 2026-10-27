AWL Agri Business Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises To ₹22,202 Crore, Food & FMCG Drives Growth; H1 PAT At ₹591 Crore

AWL Agri Business |

Mumbai: AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd) on Friday announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 26% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to ₹22,202 crore.

Profit After Tax

Consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at ₹239 crore, a decline from ₹245 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company attributed this marginal decline primarily to minimum corporate tax computed on the revenue of its Bangladesh subsidiary under local regulations.

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Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue grew 22% year-on-year to ₹42,250 crore, with underlying volume growth of 11%. Normalized Operating EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased 25% year-on-year to ₹1,347 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT), including profit from joint ventures, grew 27% year-on-year to ₹822 crore, while PAT rose 22% year-on-year to ₹591 crore.

Segment Performance

The Food & FMCG segment recorded 32% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching ₹2,216 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 3.2%. Industry Essentials delivered 26% volume growth, driven by Oleochemicals & Specialty Chemicals.

Management Commentary

Shrikant Kanhere, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business Limited, said the company delivered a strong performance with revenue growth of 26% and underlying volume growth of 14%. Kanhere noted that the Food & FMCG business remained a key growth driver, delivering 32% revenue growth and crossing ₹2,200 crore in quarterly revenues.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.