AWL Agri Business Q3 Net Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹269 Crore, Revenue Climbs 5.7% To ₹18,603 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: AWL Agri’s consolidated Q3 revenue rose to Rupees 18,603 crore from Rupees 17,605 crore in Q2 and Rupees 16,839 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit climbed to Rupees 269 crore versus Rupees 245 crore in Q2 and Rupees 411 crore a year earlier. Revenue growth was led by the Edible Oils and Industry Essentials segments, offsetting a decline in YoY profitability due to elevated input costs and an exceptional expense of Rupees 25.83 crore tied to labour code transitions.

AWL Agri Business Q3 FY26: ₹18,603 Cr Revenue 📈 | New Gohana Complex Operational 🏭 | MCap 27,618.17 Cr



• Q3 FY26 revenue: ₹18,603 crore, up 10% year-on-year with 3% volume growth

• Edible Oil segment: ₹15,025 crore revenue, 8% YoY volume growth driven by strong mustard… pic.twitter.com/zLO3bVaMcJ — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 3, 2026

Sequential Growth Builds Despite Exceptional Charges

The company posted a Rupees 56 crore increase in QoQ profit despite higher material costs and a notable one-time charge. Expenses rose to Rupees 18,346 crore in Q3 from Rupees 17,213 crore in Q2, driven by raw material and inventory fluctuations. EPS improved to Rupees 2.08 in Q3 from Rupees 1.89 in Q2. The exceptional cost related to labour compliance was Rupees 25.83 crore, disclosed under “Exceptional Items,” impacting bottom line comparability.

Management Commentary and Key Business Drivers

Managing Director Shrikant Kanhere highlighted sustained volume growth in Edible Oil and stabilisation in Food & FMCG operations. Segment profits were Rupees 344 crore for Edible Oil and Rupees 72 crore for Industry Essentials, with Food & FMCG rebounding to Rupees 44 crore from a loss last year. No dividends or buybacks were declared. EPS declined YoY due to high base effect and regulatory expenses, but has improved consistently QoQ across FY26.

Nine-Month Snapshot Shows Revenue Surge, Profit Drag

For the nine months ended December 2025, AWL Agri posted consolidated revenue of Rupees 53,266 crore, up 17.2 percent YoY, while net profit stood at Rupees 752 crore, down 27.4 percent YoY. The drop in profit is attributed to margin pressures and statutory cost absorption. The company continues to focus on efficiency and premiumisation across segments, sustaining top-line growth despite profit moderation.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by AWL Agri Business. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.