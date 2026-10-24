India-Bangladesh Trade Resumes At Benapole Land Port After 8-Day Durga Puja Break

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Import and export activities have restarted at Bangladesh’s Benapole land port after an eight-day suspension for the Sharadiya Durga Puja festival, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune.

Passenger movement between Bangladesh and India continued as usual during the closure, with travellers holding valid passports allowed to cross the border.

As per the report, commercial operations resumed at 9 am on Saturday. In the first hour, 35 trucks carrying goods entered Bangladesh from India, while 11 trucks travelled in the opposite direction.

Benapole land port generally receives more than 500 truckloads of imported goods from India and sends around 200 truckloads of exports to the neighbouring country every day.

As per the report, Badruzzaman Boni, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, said trade activities had remained closed for eight days because of public holidays during Durga Puja.

He confirmed that import and export operations resumed on Saturday after the holiday period ended.

India and Bangladesh share significant trade ties, with bilateral merchandise trade reaching around $12.37 billion in the 2025-26 financial year.

India exports cotton, textiles, engineering goods, petroleum products, chemicals and agricultural commodities to Bangladesh, while imports include textiles, leather goods, fish and other products.

Benapole, opposite India’s Petrapole land port in West Bengal, is a key gateway for this trade, making disruptions there consequential for businesses that depend on regular cross-border shipments.

Bilateral commerce has faced additional headwinds amid strained political relations and reciprocal trade restrictions.

In April 2025, Bangladesh restricted imports of Indian yarn through land ports, while India subsequently imposed port restrictions on several Bangladeshi goods, including ready-made garments and processed food items. These measures have forced some shipments onto alternative routes, raising transport costs and delivery times.