‘Sincerity Needed’: Bangladesh Calls for India Cooperation to Resolve Water-Sharing Issues

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir on Thursday said sincerity and political will at all levels in both Bangladesh and India are essential to finding an amicable solution to the long-standing water-sharing issues between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters after attending a seminar in Dhaka, Kobir said meaningful progress would depend on cooperation among political leaders, senior officials and water negotiators from both sides.

“If there is sincerity between both countries, at the senior official level, leadership level, and among the water negotiators working from both sides, we will certainly achieve an amicable and positive resolution,” he said.

Kobir said discussions between the two countries were continuing through their respective mechanisms and stressed that diplomacy and dialogue remained the way forward.

“It is only through discussion, dialogue, and diplomacy that these matters will have to be resolved,” he said, adding that Bangladesh was also taking international law into consideration while pursuing its interests.

Bangladesh and India share 54 transboundary rivers, with water management and equitable sharing remaining a key component of bilateral ties. The Joint Rivers Commission is the principal bilateral mechanism for discussing shared-river issues.

The 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is also approaching the end of its current term in December 2026. Bangladesh has been seeking an arrangement that safeguards its interests, including adequate water flows during the dry season. Dhaka has formed a committee on the issue and is awaiting India's nominees to begin formal discussions.

Kobir also called for enhanced regional cooperation. The seminar focused on water diplomacy, transboundary water governance, public-private partnerships and greater youth participation in water-related decision-making.