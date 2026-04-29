AWL Agri Business Q4 Profit Jumps 54% To ₹293 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹21,465 Crore

AWL Agri Business reported a strong Q4 FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 54 percent year-on-year to Rs 293 crore and revenue increasing 18 percent to Rs 21,465 crore. |

Mumbai: AWL Agri Business reported a 54 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 293 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue increasing 18 percent to Rupees 21,465 crore. Sequentially, profit rose from Rupees 269 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue climbed from Rupees 18,603 crore. Compared to the Rupees 191 crore profit in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly performance reflects strong volume-led growth and improved operational margins amid a challenging macro environment.

Strong quarterly performance

The company delivered robust topline growth during the quarter, supported by 14 percent year-on-year volume expansion to 1.9 million metric tonnes. Revenue progression remained strong at Rupees 21,465 crore in Q4, compared to Rupees 18,603 crore in Q3 and Rupees 18,230 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profitability also improved sequentially and annually, driven by higher realizations and better product mix across edible oils and food segments.

Sequential growth moderates slightly

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew 15 percent, while net profit increased 9 percent. However, EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rupees 628 crore, marginally lower than Rupees 637 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a 1 percent sequential decline. This moderation comes amid elevated input costs, including higher edible oil prices, increased freight expenses, and currency depreciation, as highlighted in the macro context on page 5 of the presentation.

Margin expansion and operational drivers

Operational EBITDA rose 40 percent year-on-year, supported by improved per-ton profitability and strong performance across segments. Gross profit per metric tonne increased 19 percent YoY, while EBITDA per tonne rose 23 percent YoY, indicating better efficiency. Segmentally, edible oil remained the dominant contributor, accounting for the majority of revenue, with strong growth in both domestic and export channels.

Full-year performance and outlook indicators

For FY26, consolidated revenue rose 17 percent to Rupees 74,731 crore, while net profit declined 15 percent to Rupees 1,045 crore due to a high base from one-off gains in the previous year. Volume growth remained modest at 4 percent annually. Despite the decline in annual profitability, the company maintained stable per-ton margins, indicating operational resilience and steady demand across core categories.

Disclaimer: This article is based on investor presentation data and is not a complete financial statement or investment advice.