Moneyboxx Finance Secures ₹84 Crore In Fresh Debt, Adds Bandhan Bank As New Lender

Moneyboxx Finance |

Mumbai: Moneyboxx Finance Limited on October 1, 2026, announced it has received ₹84 crore in fresh debt funding. This new capital includes ₹35 crore from Indian Overseas Bank, ₹20 crore from Bandhan Bank, and ₹29 crore from two NBFC lenders.

Total September Funding

Including a ₹60 crore NCD issuance earlier in September, the company's total debt funding for the month stands at ₹144 crore. This funding comes from a mix of public-sector banks, private banks, NBFCs, and capital-market investors.

Strategic Impact

The company stated the funding will support a significant increase in its disbursements. Over the past year, Moneyboxx has focused on strengthening its secured MSME loan book, increasing average ticket sizes, and improving borrower credit quality.

Expansion Plans

Moneyboxx is expanding its origination through partnerships for rooftop solar finance via Loom Solar, dairy and livestock finance through Akshayakalpa, and digital lending through Bachatt.

Management Statement

Deepak Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Moneyboxx Finance, said that welcoming Bandhan Bank as a new partner and deepening the relationship with Indian Overseas Bank endorses the company's efforts to strengthen its franchise. Aggarwal added that the focus is now on scaling disbursements across secured MSME, rooftop solar, livestock, and digital lending to achieve sustained asset under management (AUM) expansion and stronger financial performance.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.