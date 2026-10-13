Bandhan Bank Shares Jump Over 7% As Abu Dhabi's IHC Eyes Stake In Promoter Entity BFSL

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Bandhan Bank shares surged 7.4% to Rs 169 on Tuesday following reports that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) was exploring an investment in the lender's promoter entity, Bandhan Financial Services (BFSL).

The stock emerged as the leading midcap gainer, taking its 2026 gains to 17.2%, compared with a 14% decline in the Nifty 50.

The bank's market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 27,210 crore.

Read Also Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri Resigns, To Step Down On September 25 After Nearly 19 Months In Role

IHC Exploring 25-32% Stake In BFSL

According to The Economic Times, IHC, associated with Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is holding preliminary discussions about acquiring a stake in BFSL.

The promoter entity has reportedly engaged investment bank Jefferies to identify strategic investors for a proposed 25-32% stake sale.

The transaction could allow existing institutional shareholders, including Singapore's GIC and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to exit their investments.

GIC, through Caladium Investment, owns 16.7% of BFSL, while IFC holds 13.59%.

Their combined stake of approximately 30.3% could be valued at $500-600 million, according to the report.

Both institutions have remained invested since 2014 and are reportedly considering opportunities to monetise their holdings.

Restructuring May Help Meet RBI Promoter Stake Rules

The potential investment forms part of a broader restructuring exercise involving shareholder exits, asset monetisation and capital mobilisation.

Moneycontrol previously reported that Jefferies was advising the group on what could become its first major restructuring in nearly 25 years.

The exercise could also involve partial stake sales in Bandhan Bank and its asset management business.

BFSL subsidiary Bandhan Financial Holdings owns approximately 60% of Bandhan AMC, while GIC and ChrysCapital collectively hold 40%.

A share buyback at BFSL is another possibility, although its Rs837 crore cash balance as of March 31, 2026, could limit the transaction.

Valuation concerns could also complicate stake sales.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Financial Holdings held 37.5% of Bandhan Bank at the end of June 2026.

Under the bank's licensing conditions, promoter shareholding must decline to 26% by 2030.

A direct stake sale in the bank could help meet this requirement, while investment in BFSL would primarily provide liquidity to holding-company shareholders.