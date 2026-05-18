Strides Pharma Q4 Profit Rises 51% To ₹129 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹1,323 Crore On Strong Ex-US Growth

Strides Pharma Science reported a 51 percent rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 129.28 crore. |

New Delhi: Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday reported a strong rise in profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 129.28 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a 51 percent increase compared to Rs 85.62 crore in the same period last year.

The pharmaceutical company also reported higher revenue during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,323.47 crore from Rs 1,190.39 crore in the year-ago period.

The growth was mainly supported by better business performance in key markets outside the United States.

Ex-US Business Drives Growth

According to the company, revenue from major markets excluding the US increased sharply to Rs 645.8 crore in the March quarter from Rs 480 crore a year ago.

However, revenue from the US market remained almost flat. The company earned Rs 646.7 crore from the US market during the quarter compared to Rs 651.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Strides Pharma said the US business was impacted by a weaker flu season during the second half of the financial year.

Expenses Rise During The Quarter

The company’s total expenses also increased during the quarter. Expenses stood at Rs 1,178.59 crore compared to Rs 1,071.71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, Strides Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 574.52 crore. In FY25, the company had posted a much higher profit of Rs 3,597.51 crore due to a one-time gain from discontinued operations.

Annual revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,858.68 crore from Rs 4,565.34 crore in FY25.

Management Commentary And Dividend

Strides Pharma Science Managing Director and Group CEO Badree Komandur said the company delivered strong growth across profitability and operational performance during FY26.

He added that the company’s strategy in markets outside the US continued to perform well despite global uncertainties and difficult business conditions.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Strides Pharma Science’s regulatory filing, investor presentation and management commentary released on May 18, 2026, and does not include independent verification, investment advice or external analysis.