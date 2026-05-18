Zydus Wellness Reports 334% Revenue Growth In Q4, Profit Falls 5.8%

Zydus Wellness reported 334 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rupees 3,961 crore in Q4 FY26, while net profit declined 5.8 percent to Rupees 162 crore. |

Mumbai: Zydus Wellness Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 3,961 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 913 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting 334 percent year-on-year growth. Net profit for the quarter declined 5.8 percent to Rupees 162 crore from Rupees 172 crore a year ago. Profit before tax rose marginally to Rupees 177 crore from Rupees 173 crore in Q4 FY25. The company’s quarterly results included the impact of acquisitions and higher operating expenses during the period.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased sharply from Rupees 965 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 3,961 crore in Q4 FY26. The company returned to profit after reporting a net loss of Rupees 40 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses rose to Rupees 3,696 crore from Rupees 1,001 crore in Q3 FY26 due to higher advertisement, employee, and finance costs. Advertisement and promotion expenses climbed to Rupees 646 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 179 crore in Q3 FY26, while finance costs stood at Rupees 98 crore compared with Rupees 41 crore in the previous quarter.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company said the quarter included a one-time impact of Rupees 6.6 crore related to the implementation of the new labour codes. Zydus Wellness also continued to consolidate operations from acquisitions, including Comfort Click Limited and Naturell (India) Private Limited.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 147 crore during FY26 from Rupees 28.4 crore in FY25, while other expenses rose significantly due to integration-related and operational costs. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rupees 5.09 for the quarter against Rupees 5.40 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 46 percent to Rupees 3,961 crore from Rupees 2,709 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 43 percent to Rupees 197 crore from Rupees 347 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax fell to Rupees 231 crore from Rupees 359 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.20 per equity share of Rupees 2 each, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for August 4, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.