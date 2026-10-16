Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Reports ₹28.46 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2

Solara Active Pharma |

Mumbai: Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹28.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to a net loss of ₹10.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations rose by 33.10% to ₹417.34 crore for the quarter, up from ₹313.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit after tax stood at ₹44.77 crore, a significant improvement from ₹0.42 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue for the half-year increased to ₹802.17 crore from ₹634.16 crore.

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Total Expenses

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹384.92 crore, up from ₹324.13 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the half-year, total expenses reached ₹752.90 crore, compared to ₹633.74 crore in the previous year's half-year period.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹5.92, compared to a negative ₹2.36 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. For the half-year, basic EPS was ₹9.49, significantly higher than ₹0.10 in the prior year's half-year period.

Exceptional Items

The company reported an exceptional loss of ₹4.50 crore for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. This loss is primarily attributed to the sale of capital work in progress related to the Vizag plant, which has been mothballed since the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting to approve these unaudited financial results commenced at 12:30 P.M and concluded at 01:20 P.M on 16 October 2026. The results, both standalone and consolidated, were approved along with the Limited Review Report from Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants.

Outlook

Despite accumulated losses of ₹274.16 crore as of 30 September 2026, the management expects to meet its obligations. This outlook is based on anticipated growth in revenues and margins, improved business performance, and expected renewal of working capital facilities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.