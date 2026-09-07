Vizag's 6,500MW AI Data Centre Push? Activists Raise Concerns Over Environmental Impact

Activists Demand Independent Panel to Vet Vizag's 6,500MW AI Data Centre Push | Meta

Plans for a cluster of AI data centres around Visakhapatnam drew pointed criticism at a public meeting, with speakers demanding an independent expert committee carry out a full assessment before authorities make any further commitments on the projects.

The event, organised by environmental group Green Visakha at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram in Dabagardens, zeroed in on data centre proposals with a combined capacity of nearly 6,500MW, raising concerns about their toll on local communities, natural resources and the environment.

Speakers flag land, water, power and jobs

Retired IAS officer EAS Sarma, Swatch AP member Sripath Roy, human rights forum representative VS Krishna and Madras High Court advocate D Nagasailaja were among those who addressed the gathering, reports Deccan Chronicle. They argued that any review must examine land allotments, water and power needs, environmental fallout, the adequacy of public consultations, local hiring, government incentives extended to the projects, and data security safeguards.

The panel was careful to frame its position as one of scrutiny rather than opposition, stating that they were not against investment or digital infrastructure as such, but insisted that decisions of this scale demanded transparency and accountability.

Sarma pushes for water audit, compensation

Sarma called for an independent audit of water resources that accounts for Visakhapatnam's drinking water requirements, irrigation needs, population growth and industrial demand. He urged that any plan to divert water from the Polavaram project or local reservoirs be put on hold until the city's drinking water security is guaranteed. He also called for authorities to disclose projected electricity demand, the incentives being offered to developers, and how many jobs would actually go to local residents - while pressing for fair compensation for those losing land at Tarluvada.

Concerns over water use, disclosure gaps

Sripath Roy pointed to the enormous computing capacity and round-the-clock power draw that AI data centres require, and called for clarity on where the facilities would source their water, what recycling measures would be used, and how local resources would be affected. Krishna questioned whether public disclosure and consultation processes so far had been adequate, pointing to inconsistencies in project details across the Tarluvada, Rambilli and Adavivaram sites. Nagasailaja raised concerns around environmental clearances and diesel storage at the facilities, calling for independent verification of the environmental data submitted.

Cumulative review demanded before projects proceed

Collectively, the speakers called for a cumulative impact assessment - covering land use, hill-cutting, drainage, traffic, water and power consumption, waste management and groundwater - before the projects are allowed to move forward. They said only a transparent, independent review would safeguard Visakhapatnam's long-term interests while still allowing the city to benefit from digital infrastructure investment.