 Stock Market Closing On January 20: Sensex At 71,423.65, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red On Saturday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing On January 20: Sensex At 71,423.65, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red On Saturday

Stock Market Closing On January 20: Sensex At 71,423.65, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red On Saturday

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Red |

Money Markets The benchmark indices ended lower on Saturday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,423.65, down by 259.58 points or 0.36 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,585.70, shedding 36.70 points or 0.17 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 407.35 points or 0.89 per cent at 46,108.50.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, Adani Enterprises, and ICICI Bank were the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Read Also
Stock Market Opening January 20: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 72,008.30 & Nifty Above 21,700
article-image

Stock market on Saturday morning

The markets opened higher on Saturday with Sensex at 72,008.30, up by 325.07 points, and Nifty at 21,778.15, up by 155.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,043.10, up by 341.95 points or 0.75 per cent.

Read Also
Ram Temple Consecration: Money Markets Will Remain Closed On January 22, RBI Says After Maharashtra...
article-image

Stock market to remain closed on January 22, Monday

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announced on Friday that the money markets would not operate on Monday, January 22. The decision came after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday.

Following this decision, the Indian stock market remained open for regular trading hours from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm on January 20, Saturday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Net Profit Jumps 25.7% To ₹11,053 Cr In Q3FY24

ICICI Bank Net Profit Jumps 25.7% To ₹11,053 Cr In Q3FY24

Union Bank Of India Net Profit Surges 60% To ₹3,590 Cr In Q3FY24

Union Bank Of India Net Profit Surges 60% To ₹3,590 Cr In Q3FY24

Who Is Paul Allen? Delve Into 8 Fascinating Facts About Bill Gates' Childhood Friend, Microsoft...

Who Is Paul Allen? Delve Into 8 Fascinating Facts About Bill Gates' Childhood Friend, Microsoft...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: ICICI Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹11,052.60 Cr, IREDA Net Profit Rises To...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: ICICI Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹11,052.60 Cr, IREDA Net Profit Rises To...

Stock Market Closing On January 20: Sensex At 71,423.65, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red...

Stock Market Closing On January 20: Sensex At 71,423.65, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red...