Stock Market Closing On January 20: Sensex At 71,423.65, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red On Saturday

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Red |

Money Markets The benchmark indices ended lower on Saturday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,423.65, down by 259.58 points or 0.36 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,585.70, shedding 36.70 points or 0.17 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 407.35 points or 0.89 per cent at 46,108.50.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, Adani Enterprises, and ICICI Bank were the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Stock market on Saturday morning

The markets opened higher on Saturday with Sensex at 72,008.30, up by 325.07 points, and Nifty at 21,778.15, up by 155.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,043.10, up by 341.95 points or 0.75 per cent.

Stock market to remain closed on January 22, Monday

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announced on Friday that the money markets would not operate on Monday, January 22. The decision came after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday.

Following this decision, the Indian stock market remained open for regular trading hours from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm on January 20, Saturday.