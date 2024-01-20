Stock Market Opening January 20: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 72,008.30 & Nifty Above 21,700

Stock Market Opening January 20: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Saturday with Sensex at 72,008.30, up by 325.07 points, and Nifty at 21,778.15, up by 155.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,043.10, up by 341.95 points or 0.75 per cent

From the Sensex pack, LT, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

The Indian stock market will remain open for regular trading hours from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm today. This decision was made following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announcement on Friday that the money markets would not operate on Monday, January 22. The decision came after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday.

Earnings

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, IREDA, IDFC First Bank, Persistent Systems, JK Cements, Rossari Biotech, Aarti Surfactants, Sportking India are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings (Q3FY24) today.

Markets on Friday

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,683.23, up by 496.37 points or 0.70 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,638.65, up 176.40 points or 0.82 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 28.85 points or 0.06 per cent at 45,742.40.

Global Markets

The US market on Friday ended the week on a positive note. The Nasdaq Composite, went up by 238.19 points or 1.58 per cent to reach 15,293.84. The S&P 500 saw a significant increase of 55.26 points or 1.16 per cent, closing at 4,836.20. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled higher by 378.05 points or 1.01 per cent at 37,846.66.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. The Asia Dow had gained 0.79 percent in trading, and Japan's Nikkei 225 closed on a positive note, rising by 1.40 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed lower, declining by 0.54 per cent, and China's benchmark index, the Shanghai Composite, dropped by 0.47 per cent, concluding the trading session on Friday.