 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Falls To ₹2,028 Cr; UltraTech Cement Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,774.78 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Q3FY24 Earnings |
19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 7,606 crore vs Rs 8,214 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 4,937 crore vs Rs 5,028 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 2,028 crore vs Rs 2,156 crore YoY

19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

HT Media Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 486.40 crore vs Rs 488.19 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 507.90 crore vs Rs 518.38 crore YoY

Net Loss: Rs 15.20 crore vs Rs 23.78 crore YoY

19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,891.56 crore vs Rs 1,695.63 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,814.70 crore vs Rs 1,632.46 crore YoY

Profit After Tax: Rs 57.40 crore vs Rs 46.44 crore YoY

19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

The Supreme Industries Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 2,469.81 crore vs Rs 2,319.00 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 2,152.66 crore vs Rs 2,073.26 crore YoY

Profit After Tax: Rs 256.17 crore vs Rs 210.03 crore YoY

19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

Atul Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,152.80 crore vs Rs 1,291.11 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,049.45 crore vs Rs 1,148.58 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 72.05 crore vs Rs 102.88 crore YoY

19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

UltraTech Cement Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 16,880.45 crore vs Rs 15,647.52 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 14,531.04 crore vs Rs 14,123.56 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 1,774.78 crore vs Rs 1,062.58 crore YoY

19 January 2024 01:54 PM IST

Central Bank Of India Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 9,171.16 crore vs Rs 7,665.59 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 7,228.50 crore vs Rs 5,847.07 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 734.47 crore vs Rs 473.47 crore YoY

19 January 2024 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 19

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communication, RBL Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, Tejas Networks, Hatsun Agro, CESC, Atul, Sunteck Realty are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings (Q3FY24).

19 January 2024 12:54 PM IST
Q3FY24 Earnings

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

