Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Falls To ₹2,028 Cr; UltraTech Cement Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,774.78 Cr

Hindustan Zinc Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 7,606 crore vs Rs 8,214 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 4,937 crore vs Rs 5,028 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 2,028 crore vs Rs 2,156 crore YoY
HT Media Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 486.40 crore vs Rs 488.19 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 507.90 crore vs Rs 518.38 crore YoY
Net Loss: Rs 15.20 crore vs Rs 23.78 crore YoY
Hatsun Agro Product Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,891.56 crore vs Rs 1,695.63 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,814.70 crore vs Rs 1,632.46 crore YoY
Profit After Tax: Rs 57.40 crore vs Rs 46.44 crore YoY
The Supreme Industries Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 2,469.81 crore vs Rs 2,319.00 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 2,152.66 crore vs Rs 2,073.26 crore YoY
Profit After Tax: Rs 256.17 crore vs Rs 210.03 crore YoY
Atul Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,152.80 crore vs Rs 1,291.11 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,049.45 crore vs Rs 1,148.58 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 72.05 crore vs Rs 102.88 crore YoY
UltraTech Cement Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 16,880.45 crore vs Rs 15,647.52 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 14,531.04 crore vs Rs 14,123.56 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 1,774.78 crore vs Rs 1,062.58 crore YoY
Central Bank Of India Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 9,171.16 crore vs Rs 7,665.59 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 7,228.50 crore vs Rs 5,847.07 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 734.47 crore vs Rs 473.47 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 19
Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communication, RBL Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Central Bank of India, Tejas Networks, Hatsun Agro, CESC, Atul, Sunteck Realty are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings (Q3FY24).
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.