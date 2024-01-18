 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Net Loss At ₹62.39 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEarnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Net Loss At ₹62.39 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Net Loss At ₹62.39 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
18 January 2024 01:26 PM IST

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 610.31 crore vs Rs 417.65 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 671.10 crore vs Rs 512.79 crore YoY

Net Loss: Rs 62.39 crore vs Rs 99.15 crore YoY

18 January 2024 01:26 PM IST

Star Housing Finance Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 16.33 crore vs Rs 9.96 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 13.26 crore vs Rs 7.19 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 2.52 crore vs Rs 1.94 crore YoY

18 January 2024 01:26 PM IST

DRC System India Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 13.61 crore vs Rs 8.76 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 8.60 crore vs Rs 4.34 crore YoY

Profit After Tax: Rs 5.10 crore vs Rs 3.93 crore YoY

18 January 2024 12:12 PM IST

South Indian Bank Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 2,636.23 crore vs Rs 1,863.87 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 2,152.74 crore vs Rs 1,660.28 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 305.38 crore vs Rs 103.01 crore YoY

18 January 2024 12:12 PM IST

Dhampur Bio Organics Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 440.64 crore vs Rs 697.08 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 448.48 crore vs Rs 676.93 crore YoY

Net Loss: Rs 5.64 crore vs Profit of Rs 14.94 crore YoY

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹17,257.87 Cr; L&T Technology Net Profit...
article-image
Earnings Q3FY24

Earnings Q3FY24 |

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson...

Salary 15 Lakhs? Here's How You Stop Dreading The Taxes & Maximize Your Savings

Salary 15 Lakhs? Here's How You Stop Dreading The Taxes & Maximize Your Savings

Akasa Air Orders 150 Boeing 737 Max Planes To Expand Domestic & International Operations

Akasa Air Orders 150 Boeing 737 Max Planes To Expand Domestic & International Operations

Google-Owned YouTube To Lay Off 100 Employees From Creator Management Teams: Report

Google-Owned YouTube To Lay Off 100 Employees From Creator Management Teams: Report

ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings

ICICI Prudential Shares Plunge 10% After Q3 Earnings