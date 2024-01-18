Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Net Loss At ₹62.39 Cr

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 610.31 crore vs Rs 417.65 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 671.10 crore vs Rs 512.79 crore YoY
Net Loss: Rs 62.39 crore vs Rs 99.15 crore YoY
Star Housing Finance Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 16.33 crore vs Rs 9.96 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 13.26 crore vs Rs 7.19 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 2.52 crore vs Rs 1.94 crore YoY
DRC System India Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 13.61 crore vs Rs 8.76 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 8.60 crore vs Rs 4.34 crore YoY
Profit After Tax: Rs 5.10 crore vs Rs 3.93 crore YoY
South Indian Bank Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 2,636.23 crore vs Rs 1,863.87 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 2,152.74 crore vs Rs 1,660.28 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 305.38 crore vs Rs 103.01 crore YoY
Dhampur Bio Organics Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 440.64 crore vs Rs 697.08 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 448.48 crore vs Rs 676.93 crore YoY
Net Loss: Rs 5.64 crore vs Profit of Rs 14.94 crore YoY
Earnings Q3FY24 |
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.