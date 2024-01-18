Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Star Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹2.52 Cr; Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Net Loss At ₹62.39 Cr

Dhampur Bio Organics Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 440.64 crore vs Rs 697.08 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 448.48 crore vs Rs 676.93 crore YoY

Net Loss: Rs 5.64 crore vs Profit of Rs 14.94 crore YoY

Earnings Q3FY24

