 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹17,257.87 Cr; L&T Technology Net Profit Rises To ₹336.8 Cr
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹17,257.87 Cr; L&T Technology Net Profit Rises To ₹336.8 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
16 January 2024 04:40 PM IST

ICICI Securities Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,323.2 crore vs Rs 879.8 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 699.3 crore vs Rs 502.5 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 465.6 crore vs Rs 280.9 crore YoY

16 January 2024 04:40 PM IST

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 535.33 crore vs Rs 504.53 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 512.36 crore vs Rs 484.70 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 22.35 crore vs Rs 28.77 crore YoY

16 January 2024 04:40 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 2,484.2 crore vs Rs 2,230.5 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 2,018.7 crore vs Rs 2,230.5 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 336.8 crore vs Rs 298.2 crore YoY

16 January 2024 04:40 PM IST

HDFC Bank Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 115,015.51 crore vs Rs 54,122.84 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 89,168.50 crore vs Rs 33,942.65 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 17,257.87 crore vs Rs 12,698.32 crore YoY

16 January 2024 04:40 PM IST

C.E. Info Systems Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 103.56 crore vs Rs 78.27 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 60.52 crore vs Rs 42.45 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 31.04 crore vs Rs 29.66 crore YoY

16 January 2024 01:41 PM IST

Federal Bank Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 6,592.66 crore vs Rs 4,967.25 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 5,155.33 crore vs Rs 3,693.04 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 1,006.74 crore vs Rs 803.61 crore YoY

16 January 2024 01:41 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Total Income: Rs 334.80 crore vs Rs 264.30 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 254.81 crore vs Rs 203.23 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 68.35 crore vs Rs 47.31 crore YoY

16 January 2024 01:41 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 5,851.34 crore vs Rs 4,769.78 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 3,839.26 crore vs Rs 3,189.49 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 1,035.51 crore vs Rs 775.03 crore YoY

16 January 2024 01:41 PM IST

Net profits and total incomes of some major companies for the Q3FY24:

- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Net profit of Rs 11,097, totaling Rs 61,445 crore

- Infosys: Net profit of Rs 6,113 Cr with a total income of Rs 39,610

- Wipro: Net profit reached Rs 1,523 with a total income of Rs 28,816 crore.

- DMart: Net profit stood at Rs 690.41 crore

- HCL Tech: Net profit of Rs 1,523 crore, accompanied by a total income of Rs 28,816 crore

16 January 2024 01:41 PM IST
Q3FY24 Earnings

