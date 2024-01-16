Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HDFC Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹17,257.87 Cr; L&T Technology Net Profit Rises To ₹336.8 Cr

ICICI Securities Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,323.2 crore vs Rs 879.8 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 699.3 crore vs Rs 502.5 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 465.6 crore vs Rs 280.9 crore YoY
Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 535.33 crore vs Rs 504.53 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 512.36 crore vs Rs 484.70 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 22.35 crore vs Rs 28.77 crore YoY
L&T Technology Services Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 2,484.2 crore vs Rs 2,230.5 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 2,018.7 crore vs Rs 2,230.5 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 336.8 crore vs Rs 298.2 crore YoY
HDFC Bank Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 115,015.51 crore vs Rs 54,122.84 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 89,168.50 crore vs Rs 33,942.65 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 17,257.87 crore vs Rs 12,698.32 crore YoY
C.E. Info Systems Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 103.56 crore vs Rs 78.27 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 60.52 crore vs Rs 42.45 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 31.04 crore vs Rs 29.66 crore YoY
Federal Bank Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 6,592.66 crore vs Rs 4,967.25 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 5,155.33 crore vs Rs 3,693.04 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 1,006.74 crore vs Rs 803.61 crore YoY
Newgen Software Technologies Limited
Total Income: Rs 334.80 crore vs Rs 264.30 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 254.81 crore vs Rs 203.23 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 68.35 crore vs Rs 47.31 crore YoY
Bank of Maharashtra Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 5,851.34 crore vs Rs 4,769.78 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 3,839.26 crore vs Rs 3,189.49 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 1,035.51 crore vs Rs 775.03 crore YoY
Net profits and total incomes of some major companies for the Q3FY24:
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Net profit of Rs 11,097, totaling Rs 61,445 crore
- Infosys: Net profit of Rs 6,113 Cr with a total income of Rs 39,610
- Wipro: Net profit reached Rs 1,523 with a total income of Rs 28,816 crore.
- DMart: Net profit stood at Rs 690.41 crore
- HCL Tech: Net profit of Rs 1,523 crore, accompanied by a total income of Rs 28,816 crore
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.