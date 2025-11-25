Dubai Airshow 2025 Attracts Close To 2.5 Lakh Visitors, Aviation Deals Surpass $200 Bn |

Mumbai: The Dubai Airshow 2025, the 19th edition of the biennial aviation event, recorded a record-breaking 2.48 lakh visitors in five days with deals surpassing $202 Bn, double the $101 Bn secured at the 18th edition in 2023.

The event, held under the theme “The Future is Here,” ranked among the largest globally, welcomed experts, decision makers, and industry specialists from around the world. It featured more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 participating for the first time, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries. It also included 21 national pavilions, 98 chalets, an additional display area of 8,000 sq.m., as well as 120 startups and 50 investors.

During the airshow, Emirates placed an order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft and eight Airbus A350-900 jets, with a total value of $41.4 Bn. This brings the airline’s total wide-body aircraft orders to 375, with deliveries scheduled through 2038. Meanwhile, flydubai also signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at $13 Bn.

In line with UAE’s ambition to lead in space innovation, this year’s edition featured the largest-ever space pavilion, organised in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, alongside a two-day space conference that gathered more than 50 experts and astronauts to advance the commercialisation of space technologies, address key challenges, and foster global collaboration.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 team claimed that the biennial event showcased its commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as supplying sustainable aviation fuel for participating aircraft, operating ground support equipment powered by electricity and propane in partnership with Jetex, and running exhibition halls entirely on renewable energy.

The 19th edition of the event showcased key trends and breakthroughs in aviation and space. The next edition of Dubai Airshow to drive aerospace innovation, will be held in November 2027.

