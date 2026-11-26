SRM Contractors |

Mumbai: SRM Contractors Limited has secured a domestic infrastructure contract worth ₹111.16 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), strengthening its presence in India's road and highway construction sector.

The company announced the development through a regulatory filing dated November 26, 2026. The latest contract involves highway infrastructure development along the Porbandar-Jetpur section of National Highway 27 (NH-27) in Gujarat.

Highway Infrastructure Development

Under the agreement, SRM Contractors will undertake the construction of grade separators at Rabarika Chowkdi, Kutiyana Bypass near Mal-Choliyana village and Kutiyana village. The project also includes the construction of a 2.20-kilometre service road along the Porbandar-Jetpur highway stretch.

Grade separators are designed to reduce traffic congestion, minimise intersection-related disruptions and improve road safety. The proposed service road is expected to facilitate local connectivity and smoother vehicular movement.

Project Execution Timeline

According to the exchange filing, SRM Contractors is required to complete the infrastructure project within 18 months from the appointed date. The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall within the scope of related party transactions.

The ₹111.16 crore contract adds to the company's project portfolio and provides additional revenue visibility over the execution period, subject to timely completion and contractual obligations.

Strengthening Infrastructure Presence

The latest NHAI order highlights SRM Contractors' participation in India's expanding highway development programme. Continued government investment in road infrastructure, highway modernisation and regional connectivity presents business opportunities for engineering and construction companies.

The Gujarat highway project is expected to contribute towards improving transportation efficiency along the NH-27 corridor, which supports passenger and commercial vehicle movement. For SRM Contractors, the new order represents an opportunity to expand its operational footprint in Gujarat and strengthen its highway construction capabilities.

Investors are likely to monitor the company's project execution progress, financial performance and ability to secure additional infrastructure contracts. Timely delivery and effective cost management will remain important factors in determining the project's contribution to the company's overall financial performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before making decisions.

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