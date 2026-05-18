GR Infraprojects Arm Bags ₹1,453 Crore NHAI Highway Project In Gujarat

G R Infraprojects has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nasarpore Malotha Highway Private, has signed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway expansion project in Gujarat. |

Mumbai: G R Infraprojects Limited on Sunday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Nasarpore Malotha Highway Private Limited, has executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a major highway development project in Gujarat. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges. The agreement was signed on May 18, 2026, under the provisions of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Details Of The Highway Project

The project involves upgrading an existing two-lane carriageway into a four-lane divided carriageway on a section of NH-56 in Gujarat. The highway stretch begins from Nasarpore Village in Umarpada Taluka and extends to Malotha Village in Vyara Taluka. According to the company filing, the total project length is 60.21 kilometres. The project will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), which combines government support with private sector participation for infrastructure construction and maintenance.

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Project Cost And Timeline

G R Infraprojects stated that the estimated project cost stands at Rs 1,453.57 crore, excluding GST. The company also said the project has a completion period of 910 days from the appointed date. The company did not provide details regarding the operational timeline beyond the construction period. However, the project is expected to strengthen road connectivity and improve transportation infrastructure in the region.

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Focus On Infrastructure Expansion

The latest project addition further strengthens G R Infraprojects’ presence in the road infrastructure segment. Highway widening and capacity expansion projects remain a key focus area for infrastructure developers amid rising demand for improved logistics and road connectivity across India.

The company requested that stock exchanges to take the information on record. The filing was signed by Sudhir Mutha, Company Secretary of G R Infraprojects Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing submitted by G R Infraprojects Limited to the stock exchanges.