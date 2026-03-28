 G R Infraprojects Wins ₹1453.57 Crore Highway Project Bid In Gujarat Under HAM Mode
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G R Infraprojects Wins ₹1453.57 Crore Highway Project Bid In Gujarat Under HAM Mode

G R Infraprojects Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 1453.57 crore in Gujarat. The bid was opened on March 27, 2026, with the project to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode over a period of 910 days.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
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G R Infraprojects Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 1453.57 crore in Gujarat. |

Mumbai: G R Infraprojects has secured a key infrastructure win, strengthening its order pipeline with a large highway project awarded through a competitive bidding process.

The company has been declared the L-1 bidder for a project involving the upgradation of an existing two-lane carriageway into a four-lane divided highway. The project covers a 60.21 km stretch on NH-56 in Gujarat, connecting locations between Umarpada taluka and Vyara taluka, as detailed on page 1.

The contract is valued at Rs 1453.57 crore and will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. The scope includes expanding the current road infrastructure to a four-lane divided carriageway, indicating a significant upgrade in capacity and connectivity along this corridor.

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The project is scheduled for completion within 910 days from the appointed date. This timeline reflects a structured execution plan aligned with infrastructure development standards, ensuring phased progress and timely delivery.

Winning this bid adds a sizable project to the company’s portfolio, reinforcing its presence in the highways segment. The company has indicated that it will provide further updates as the project progresses, signaling ongoing engagement with stakeholders. G R Infraprojects’ latest bid win highlights continued traction in road infrastructure projects, particularly under the Hybrid Annuity Model framework.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.

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