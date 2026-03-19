G R Infraprojects Emerges As L-1 Bidder For ₹2,440.87 Crore NHAI Highway Project In Bihar

G R Infraprojects Limited has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the construction of a 4-lane Greenfield Section of NH-33 from Mokama to Munger in Bihar, on Hybrid Annuity Mode. |

Mumbai: G R Infraprojects Limited announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder in the Financial Bid Opening held on 18th March 2026 for a tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India.

The project in question is the construction of a 4-lane Greenfield Section of NH-33 from Mokama (Design Chainage 0+000) to Munger (Design Chainage 82+400) in the State of Bihar. The project is to be executed on the Hybrid Annuity Mode, a public-private partnership model commonly used for highway development in India. The stretch spans approximately 82.4 kilometres from Mokama to Munger, covering the full chainage from 0+000 to 82+400.

The contract price for the project is Rs. 2,440.87 Crores. The completion period stipulated for the project is 910 days from the appointed Date, which will be determined upon formal award of the contract. As the L-1 bidder, G R Infraprojects Limited has submitted the lowest financial bid in the tendering process conducted by the National Highways Authority of India, making it the frontrunner for the formal award of the contract.

The disclosure was addressed to both BSE Limited at Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai, and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at its Exchange Plaza located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai. The communication was made in compliance with all applicable listing and disclosure obligations under SEBI regulations.

Additionally, the company noted in the disclosure that in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for all designated persons shall remain closed up to the completion of 48 hours after the announcement. This measure ensures compliance with insider trading norms following a material corporate disclosure.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared solely based on the content of the regulatory disclosure document filed by G R Infraprojects Limited dated 18th March 2026. No external sources, assumptions, or additional data have been referenced or used.