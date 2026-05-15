Afcons Infra Emerges L1 Bidder For ₹5,301 Crore Vadhvan Port Breakwater Project

Afcons Infrastructure leads the bidding race for construction of the massive breakwater planned at Maharashtra’s Vadhvan Port project | X

Mumbai, May 15: Afcons Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the breakwater package for the upcoming Vadhvan Port project.

Afcons submits lowest financial bid

According to an insider, Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, submitted the lowest financial bid of Rs 5,301.25 crore for building the 10.14-km-long breakwater at the greenfield port project coming up near Dahanu in Palghar district.

The proposed structure is expected to be the longest breakwater constructed for an Indian port project.

Breakwater to protect harbour infrastructure

A breakwater is an offshore barrier structure designed to protect harbour areas and port infrastructure from sea waves and rough weather conditions.

The informer said that, after turning out to be the L1 bidder, the next step is the Letter of Award (LoA).

Other bidders in the race

The other two bidders were a consortium comprising Larsen & Toubro and Archirodon Group, which emerged as the second-lowest bidder with a quote of around Rs 5,383 crore, whereas the third bidder was Adani Group unit Ceigall India Ltd.

The breakwater package is considered one of the most critical engineering components of the upcoming Vadhvan Port, which is being developed as a deep-draft, all-weather greenfield port on Maharashtra’s western coast.

Stakeholding in Vadhvan Port project

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority holds a 74% stake in Vadhvan Port Project Ltd, while the Maharashtra Maritime Board owns the remaining 26%.

The Rs 76,220-crore Vadhvan Port project is expected to have a cargo handling capacity of 298 million tonnes annually, including 23.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), making it one of the largest container-handling ports in the country.

Also Watch:

Port aims for global ranking

Officials said the port is planned as the 13th major port of India and is being positioned as a 100% green port from inception, with ambitions to rank among the top 10 ports globally after completion.

The project is expected to significantly enhance maritime infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthen India’s cargo handling and international trade capabilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/