Vadhvan Port CMD Gaurav Dayal Reviews Progress, Focus On Land Acquisition, Connectivity And Fishermen Concerns

Officials review Vadhvan Port progress, stressing connectivity, land acquisition and local community concerns | X

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: The Chairman and Managing Director of Vadhvan Port Project Limited, Gaurav Dayal, chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday to assess progress and outline the next steps for the Vadhvan Port project, India’s upcoming 13th major port.

Meeting reviews key project components

The meeting reviewed key aspects of the project’s roadmap, including land acquisition for critical road connectivity, fisheries-related policy issues, and the status of the Vadhvan Port skilling programme aimed at preparing the local workforce for upcoming employment opportunities.

Senior officials and agencies participate

Senior officials present included Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, and Ravish Kumar Singh, Deputy Chairperson of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and CEO of VPPL, along with representatives from multiple central and state agencies.

Participants included officials from port and district administration, law enforcement, forest and fisheries departments, as well as representatives from the National Highways Authority of India, Indian Railways, Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, and other technical and skill development institutions.

Land acquisition and fishermen concerns in focus

Discussions emphasised expediting land acquisition for road infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity to the upcoming port. Officials noted that timely completion of access roads will be crucial to maintaining project timelines and enabling efficient cargo movement once the port becomes operational.

The CMD highlighted the need for a balanced approach in addressing concerns of local fishing communities. Officials stressed that while the port is a strategic infrastructure project, safeguards must be in place to protect traditional livelihoods dependent on coastal resources.

Skilling programme to boost local employment

Updates were also presented on the Vadhvan Port skilling programme, which aims to equip local youth with industry-relevant skills. The initiative is expected to play a key role in enhancing employment prospects in Palghar district as the project progresses.

Call for stronger inter-agency coordination

Dayal underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination and directed all stakeholders to work in close collaboration to address bottlenecks and sustain execution momentum.

Project background and significance

The Vadhvan Port project, located in Palghar district near Dahanu, is being developed as a special purpose vehicle between JNPA and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The foundation stone for the Vadhvan port was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30, 2024. Once completed, the port is expected to handle up to 24 million TEUs, positioning it among the world’s largest container ports.

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Officials said the project is being designed as a 100% green port with a focus on sustainability, while also aiming to boost trade efficiency and drive regional economic growth.

Authorities reiterated that coordinated planning, timely clearances and community engagement will be key to advancing the project in the coming years.

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