NHAI Approves ₹2,360 Crore Vadhavan Port Expressway In Palghar Amid Opposition Over 72,790 Trees, 21 Lakes, And 573 Houses | | X

Palghar, Maharashtra: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has officially approved the ambitious expressway project connecting the upcoming Vadhavan Port. The contract has been awarded to a joint venture between J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. and Shinde Developers Pvt. Ltd. While the contract has been awarded and construction is set to begin shortly, the project has encountered opposition from local residents and environmental advocates concerned about its land and ecological requirements.

Connectivity and Infrastructure

Designed to link the Vadhavan Port, currently under development near National Highway 48 (NH-48), to the country's major logistics arteries, the project carries a price tag of ₹2,360 crore. The 32.1 km long expressway will establish a direct link between the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and NH-48.

The highway is initially planned as a four-lane route, with provisions to expand it to eight lanes in the future.

The technical blueprint includes:

• 800-meter twin tube tunnels and one additional double tunnel

• 2 major bridges and 33 minor bridges

• 6 flyovers and 1 railway overbridge

• 84 culverts

• 7 Vehicular Underpass (VUP), 24 LVUP, 4 SVUP and 2 Wayside Amenities

Environmental and Human Cost

Despite the infrastructure promises, the project's ecological price tag is drawing heavy criticism. Data indicates a staggering impact on the region's natural resources:

• 72,790 trees are slated for felling

• 21 lakes and 209 wells will be affected, threatening the local water table and biodiversity.

The social impact is equally significant. The route passes through several villages in Dahanu and Palghar talukas, including Vangaon, Ghol, Kolhan, Tawa, Dhamante, Kolavali, Varor, Chinchani, Bavade, and Tanashi.

According to the Dahanu Tehsildar office, the project will require the acquisition of 244.18 hectares of land, directly impacting 5,214 citizens and resulting in the demolition of 573 houses and structures and over 18000 trees marked for removal.

Compensation and Public Response

The state government has allocated ₹197 crore towards compensation for affected landowners and residents. While some stakeholders have raised concerns regarding the adequacy of compensation and the scale of environmental impact, the project is also being viewed in the context of regional infrastructure development and improved logistics connectivity.

Local groups, representing the region's tribal, farming, and fishing communities, have argued that the compensation does not adequately reflect the loss of property and livelihoods. Critics of the project have also questioned the necessity of the new expressway, suggesting that existing road networks could be upgraded to serve the port's needs without the same level of displacement and environmental loss.

As preparations for construction move forward, the Vadhavan Port Expressway is set to play a key role in enhancing connectivity, while continuing to draw attention to its environmental and community implications.

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