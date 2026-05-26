SRM Contractors Reports 125% Profit Growth To ₹451.1 Crore In Q4

SRM Contractors Limited reported 93 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated total income to Rupees 451.1 crore. |

Mumbai: SRM Contractors Limited reported strong consolidated financial performance in Q4 FY26, with total income rising 93 percent year-on-year to Rupees 451.1 crore from Rupees 234.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased 125 percent to Rupees 54.1 crore compared with Rupees 24.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, profit also more than doubled from Rupees 24.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share rose to Rupees 23.58 from Rupees 10.49 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher profitability during the reporting period.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income increased 95 percent from Rupees 231.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses rose to Rupees 381.3 crore from Rupees 194.4 crore in the previous quarter due to higher project execution activity. Profit before tax grew to Rupees 69.8 crore compared with Rupees 37.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 33.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rupees 4.4 crore from Rupees 2.1 crore a year earlier, while depreciation expenses also moved higher at Rupees 5.5 crore. Despite higher costs, stronger revenue growth supported margin expansion and earnings growth.

What Drove The Numbers

The company’s performance was supported by increased revenue from operations, which rose to Rupees 445.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 227.6 crore a year earlier. Subsidiary businesses, including SRM Rajinder Projects, ECI SRM Projects, and SRM RSB Projects, contributed to consolidated earnings during the quarter. The company operates in a single business segment under infrastructure and construction activities. Basic and diluted EPS for FY26 stood at Rupees 48.39 against Rupees 23.97 in FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, SRM Contractors reported consolidated total income of Rupees 1,034 crore compared with Rupees 542.0 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 102 percent to Rupees 111.0 crore from Rupees 55.0 crore in the previous financial year. Total equity rose to Rupees 413.0 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 275.5 crore a year earlier. The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.