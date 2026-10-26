SRM Contractors Secures ₹138.37 Crore MORTH Contract For Landslide Treatment In Uttarakhand, Boosting Order Book

SRM Contractors |

Mumbai: SRM Contractors Ltd announced on 26 October 2026 that it has bagged a contract worth ₹138.37 crore from the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MORTH).

Project Details

The contract pertains to the treatment of four landslide locations in Uttarakhand. These include sites on the Pithoragarh-Tawaghat road and the NH-09 (old NH-125) in the Tintola – Ghatiabagarh section.

Scope of Work

The work will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. This involves comprehensive responsibility for the design, procurement, and construction phases of the project.

Execution Timeline

SRM Contractors will execute the contract over a period of 18 months from the appointed date. This timeline ensures timely completion of the critical infrastructure development.

Contract Nature

The company stated that the contract was awarded by a domestic entity.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.