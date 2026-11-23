AI technology will help identify accident-prone stretches, damaged roads and missing safety infrastructure on the old Mumbai-Pune highway | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: With concerns mounting over road safety on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, the Maharashtra Transport Department has decided to conduct an artificial intelligence (AI)-based safety survey to identify accident-prone stretches, road defects and gaps in existing safety infrastructure.

The survey will examine the highway for potential accident risks and recommend corrective measures. The state government has granted administrative approval of Rs 18.40 lakh (Rs 18,40,800) for the exercise.

The old Mumbai-Pune highway remains an important road link between two of Maharashtra's biggest cities, carrying a steady volume of private vehicles, passenger transport and heavy vehicles.

However, narrow stretches, sharp turns, steep gradients and uneven road surfaces make several sections challenging for motorists. The risks are further increased by missing or damaged traffic signs, faded road markings and inadequate protective barriers at vulnerable locations.

Identifying Risks Before Accidents Occur

Unlike conventional safety inspections that often focus on locations after serious accidents have taken place, the proposed exercise aims to identify potential hazards in advance. AI technology will be used to assess road conditions and examine existing safety arrangements across the highway.

The survey will identify accident-prone locations, including known black spots, and assess whether road infrastructure meets basic safety requirements.

Traffic signs, directional boards, white road markings, crash barriers and other protective installations will also come under scrutiny. The objective is to establish where road conditions or inadequate safety arrangements could put motorists at risk.

An important part of the exercise will be geo-tagging. Each identified location will be mapped geographically, allowing officials to pinpoint the exact stretches where safety improvements are required.

The collected information will then be analysed to prepare a detailed report highlighting deficiencies and suggesting measures to address them.

Digital Database To Monitor Vulnerable Stretches

The exercise will also involve developing a digital database and dashboard, if required, to store and monitor the findings. This could help authorities maintain location-specific information about road conditions and safety infrastructure, making it easier to track identified problems and plan interventions.

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For commuters travelling regularly between Mumbai and Pune, the survey could prove significant, particularly on stretches where sharp curves, poor visibility and inadequate road protection increase the risk of accidents.

Better road markings, properly installed warning signs and functional crash barriers can play an important role in preventing collisions and reducing the severity of accidents.

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