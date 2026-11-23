Mumbai-Pune Greenfield Expressway | File pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: The proposed Mumbai-Pune Greenfield Expressway has moved a step closer to the next stage of planning, with the deadline for opening project tenders extended to November 27, 2026. Estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore, the eight-lane highway is planned over a stretch of approximately 130 kilometres and is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to about 90 minutes.

The new expressway is proposed to run parallel to the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway, offering an additional high-speed route to handle rising traffic volumes. The project is expected to accommodate nearly three lakh vehicles daily and ease congestion on the current corridor. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought a detailed report to assess the project's requirements, while the extended tender deadline is expected to help determine the next steps towards its implementation.

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Project To Be Developed In 2 Phases

The proposed highway will be constructed in two phases. The first phase will cover around 30 kilometres between Pagote and Chowk and is estimated to cost Rs 4,500 crore. This stretch will also involve the construction of two tunnels through the Sahyadri mountain ranges, reported Lokmat Times.

The second phase will cover the remaining 100 kilometres. Preparatory work, including the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and other assessments, is underway for this section. Together, the two phases are expected to create an alternative high-speed link between Mumbai and Pune.

Improved Connectivity Beyond Pune

Beyond reducing travel time between the two cities, the project is also expected to improve connectivity for motorists travelling towards destinations beyond Pune, including Bengaluru. The proposed route could allow vehicles to bypass congested stretches within Pune, reducing the need to pass through busy city roads, traffic signals and crowded junctions.

Once completed, the Greenfield Expressway is expected to provide another route for intercity traffic, ease the load on the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway and strengthen road connectivity across Maharashtra. However, the proposed 90-minute journey time and other projected benefits will depend on the project's completion and operational arrangements.

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