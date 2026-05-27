Mumbai–Pune New Expressway Update: ₹15,000 Crore Greenfield Corridor Project Gains Pace Amid Rising Traffic Pressure | Sourced

Pune: The proposed new greenfield expressway between Mumbai and Pune has moved a step forward, with officials saying the project is aimed at reducing heavy traffic pressure on the existing Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai–Pune Highway.

According to officials, both current highways witness severe traffic congestion during weekends, holidays and peak travel hours. Rising urban development, industrial growth and increasing vehicle movement have added major pressure on the corridor over the last few years.

The new expressway project is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore. The planned route will cover nearly 130 kilometres and connect Atal Setu, Chowk, Pune and Shirwal.

Officials said a detailed project report for nearly 30 kilometres of the route has already been prepared, while work on the remaining sections is progressing. After completion of the planning process, approvals and contractor selection are expected to move ahead quickly.

Preliminary surveys and route inspections for the project are likely to begin later this year.

Authorities believe the new expressway will help improve travel time and reduce congestion on the existing highways, which are currently operating close to saturation during busy periods.

Officials also pointed out that increasing traffic towards the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport has further added to the load on the Mumbai–Pune route. Infrastructure projects like the Atal Setu have also increased vehicle movement in the region.

The proposed corridor is expected to provide an alternative high-speed route for commuters and commercial transport travelling between Mumbai and Pune.