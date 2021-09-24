Spices Board to e-auction 75,000 kg of cardamom as part of Azaadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav

As part of the 75-week-long Azaadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of independence celebrations, the Spices Board is organising a mammoth cardamom special e-auction on Sunday.

The e-auction will bring together the spice community, enabling spice growers to connect with spice traders in the country.

Spices Board Secretary D. Sathiyan said this is a special e-auction, apart from the regular scheduled e-auction, to facilitate e-auction of 75,000 kgs of cardamom to commemorate the 75 glorious years of Independence.

"This auction will help the spice farming community by giving them an extra opportunity to sell their produce, besides, it will increase competitiveness, leading to an increase in the price for their produce. It will place at the Board's e-auction centre at Puttady in Idukki," said Sathiyan.

The e-auction is organised in unison with Vanijya Saptah, a series of events focusing on economic growth and promotion of exports by the Union Department of Commerce, and the Board.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 06:46 PM IST