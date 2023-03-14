Sony launches AI-backed Alpha 7R V camera with Bionz XR processing in India

Smartphone cameras are now packed with extraordinary features and capabilities, turning almost Instagrammer into a photography enthusiast. But despite the advancement in tech, smartphones can't replace professional cameras, which still have a market of their own. With the second largest share of the camera market at 27 per cent, Sony has launched its Alpha 7R V model.

How does it enhance your vision?

The camera comes with a 61-megapixel sensor for crystal clear still imaging and high-speed auto focus with precision thanks to the Bionz XR processor. It records videos in 8K, and has an eight-step process for stabilisation, supported by seamless workflow integration and a quick communication system. In the age of smart tech, the Alpha 7R V uses AI to recognise images and to process data from high-res sensors.

Processing high quality visual data

Subjects are recognised and captured using powerful Bionz XR processing, and settings range from ISO100 and ISO 32,000i for stills as well as videos. It also has 15 stops for stills images, and the camera comes with Pixel Shift Multi Shooting. Connectivity is accelerated via Wifi and SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps connection with a wire.

Apart from the AI-backed model for professional photography, Sony Alpha also connects its camera owners to share tips and enhance their visual storytelling.