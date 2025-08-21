EPFO Sees Record Membership Surge In June, Youth & Women Lead The Growth

EPFO Hits Record High with 21.89 Lakh Members Added in June. |

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 21.89 lakh net members in June 2025. This is the highest number ever recorded since EPFO began tracking payroll data in April 2018. It shows a 9.14 percent increase compared to May and a 13.46 percent rise from June 2024. This jump reflects more job openings and better awareness about EPFO benefits.

More New Joiners Than Before

In June, 10.62 lakh new people joined the EPFO for the first time. This is a 12.68 percent rise from May and a 3.61 percent increase compared to June last year. These numbers show that more people are getting jobs and joining the formal workforce.

Youth Lead the Way

Young people aged 18–25 made up the largest group of new members. EPFO added 6.39 lakh new members from this age group in June, making up 60.22 percent of all new subscribers. This group also saw a 14.08 percent increase compared to May. In total, 9.72 lakh young people joined or rejoined in June—an 11.41 percent rise from May and 12.15 percent more than last year.

16.93 Lakh Members Rejoined EPFO

A total of 16.93 lakh people rejoined EPFO in June after switching jobs. This is a 5.09 percent increase from May and nearly 19.65 percent more than June 2024. These members chose to keep their savings with EPFO instead of withdrawing, showing more trust in long-term financial security.

Strong Growth in Female Participation

Around 3.02 lakh new female members joined EPFO in June—a 14.92 percent increase from May. The total net payroll addition for women stood at 4.72 lakh, up 11.11 percent from May and 10.29 percent higher than June last year. This points to a more inclusive and gender-diverse workforce.