 EPFO Sees Record Membership Surge In June, Youth & Women Lead The Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEPFO Sees Record Membership Surge In June, Youth & Women Lead The Growth

EPFO Sees Record Membership Surge In June, Youth & Women Lead The Growth

EPFO added 21.89 lakh net members in June 2025, the highest ever. Most new joiners were young people and women, showing more job opportunities and better awareness of benefits.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
EPFO Hits Record High with 21.89 Lakh Members Added in June. |

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 21.89 lakh net members in June 2025. This is the highest number ever recorded since EPFO began tracking payroll data in April 2018. It shows a 9.14 percent increase compared to May and a 13.46 percent rise from June 2024. This jump reflects more job openings and better awareness about EPFO benefits.

More New Joiners Than Before

In June, 10.62 lakh new people joined the EPFO for the first time. This is a 12.68 percent rise from May and a 3.61 percent increase compared to June last year. These numbers show that more people are getting jobs and joining the formal workforce.

Read Also
EPFO Simplifies Aadhaar-UAN Linking Process, Name & Gender Errors Can Now Be Fixed Through Joint...
article-image

Youth Lead the Way

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

Young people aged 18–25 made up the largest group of new members. EPFO added 6.39 lakh new members from this age group in June, making up 60.22 percent of all new subscribers. This group also saw a 14.08 percent increase compared to May. In total, 9.72 lakh young people joined or rejoined in June—an 11.41 percent rise from May and 12.15 percent more than last year.

Read Also
Universal Account Number To Be Allotted Only Through Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Technology:...
article-image

16.93 Lakh Members Rejoined EPFO

A total of 16.93 lakh people rejoined EPFO in June after switching jobs. This is a 5.09 percent increase from May and nearly 19.65 percent more than June 2024. These members chose to keep their savings with EPFO instead of withdrawing, showing more trust in long-term financial security.

Strong Growth in Female Participation

Around 3.02 lakh new female members joined EPFO in June—a 14.92 percent increase from May. The total net payroll addition for women stood at 4.72 lakh, up 11.11 percent from May and 10.29 percent higher than June last year. This points to a more inclusive and gender-diverse workforce.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too