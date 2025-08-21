 GST Reforms To Boost Auto Sector, Prices May Drop This Festive Season
The government may cut GST on two-wheelers and small cars from 28 percent to 18 percent this Diwali. This move is expected to boost auto sales and revive demand in the sector.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
GST Cut Likely This Diwali. |

New Delhi: The central government is planning a big change in Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the Diwali season. According to reports, GST on two-wheelers and small cars may be reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent.

This step is expected to help the automobile industry, which has been seeing slow sales recently.

Reports suggest that sales of all vehicle types except tractors have gone down.

Two-wheeler sales dropped by 4 percent.

Passenger vehicles (cars) saw a 1 percent fall compared to the same time last year.

Commercial vehicles were mostly stable, showing no major drop or rise.

GST Cut Can Increase Demand

If the government reduces GST as planned, this could make two-wheelers and small cars more affordable.

Lower prices during the festive season will likely encourage more people to buy vehicles.

This move is expected to increase demand across the auto sector, including two-wheelers, small cars, and commercial vehicles.

How Much Will Prices Drop?

If GST is cut from 28 percent to 18 percent, then vehicle prices may drop by around 7 percent.

This means customers could save a good amount of money when buying bikes or cars this Diwali.

A price drop during a festive period, when most people plan big purchases, can greatly benefit the auto industry.

What to Expect

The GST reform, if announced, can act as a big boost for auto companies, especially during the busy Diwali shopping season.

Buyers too can look forward to lower prices and more affordable options, making it a win-win situation for both sides.

