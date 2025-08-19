 GST News: Why GST Rate Revision Was Needed, What Benefits Will It Bring?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST News: Why GST Rate Revision Was Needed, What Benefits Will It Bring?

GST News: Why GST Rate Revision Was Needed, What Benefits Will It Bring?

India plans major GST reforms by cutting slabs to 5 percent and 18 percent, introducing a 40 percent rate for select goods, easing registration, removing cess, and boosting growth through simplified taxation.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted long-pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. Since its rollout in July 2017, GST has simplified taxation, reduced compliance costs, and improved ease of doing business. Collections have also doubled — rising from Rs 0.92 trillion in July 2017 to Rs 1.96 trillion in July 2025.

Why Was Reform Needed?

To bring all states on board, multiple compromises led to four key GST slabs — 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent, and 28 percent — plus a compensation cess. Over time, this created an inverted duty structure, complicating an otherwise simple tax system.

Read Also
GST Slab Cut To Boost Consumption, Profitability In Autos, Cement & FMCG
article-image

What Has the Government Proposed?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

The government now plans to reduce GST to just two slabs. The 12 percent and 28 percent categories will be scrapped, with most items merged into 5 percent and 18 percent. However, goods like tobacco, pan masala, and luxury cars will face a higher 40 percent GST. The compensation cess will also be removed.

Read Also
Will GST Cut Make ACs & TVs More Affordable? Makers Hope Festive Demand Will Rise
article-image

Expected Benefits

The changes aim to rationalise rates and simplify compliance. Businesses will be able to register within three days, making it faster for entrepreneurs to start operations. Lower slabs are expected to boost demand, strengthen growth, and help India better withstand global tariff pressures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...