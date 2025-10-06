AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts...

AMD CEO Lisa Su with OpenAI's Sam Altman on stage |

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have reached a partnership that could see OpenAI take a 10% stake in AMD.

Shares of AMD are in the spotlight on Monday, following the company’s announcement of a multibillion-dollar deal with Sam Altman’s company to collaborate on artificial intelligence data centres.

OpenAI will deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD’s Instinct graphics processing units over multiple years and across several generations of hardware. The rollout will begin with an initial 1-gigawatt deployment of chips in the second half of next year.

AMD’s pre-market stock price rose sharply by over 35% to $223.22 on the back of this update, as of 6:00 p.m. IST.

🚨 BREAKING: AMD stock now up 33%+ after OpenAI announces massive partnership https://t.co/BsDP5SJbcK pic.twitter.com/T0CMlDkNe3 — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) October 6, 2025

Sam Altman Reacts

Open AI CEO Sam Altman, reacting to the development said, "Excited to partner with AMD to use their chips to serve our users! This is all incremental to our work with NVIDIA (and we plan to increase our NVIDIA purchasing over time). The world needs much more compute..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also AMD CEO Lisa Su Debuts Powerful AI Chips To Rival Nvidia, Teams Up With OpenAI

Reportedly, OpenAI has generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025 and has burned through $2.5 billion in cash. OpenAI has a valuation of $500 billion.