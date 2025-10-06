 AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts

AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts

Shares of AMD are in the spotlight on Monday, following the company’s announcement of a multibillion-dollar deal with Sam Altman’s company to collaborate on artificial intelligence data centres.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
AMD CEO Lisa Su with OpenAI's Sam Altman on stage |

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have reached a partnership that could see OpenAI take a 10% stake in AMD.

Shares of AMD are in the spotlight on Monday, following the company’s announcement of a multibillion-dollar deal with Sam Altman’s company to collaborate on artificial intelligence data centres.

OpenAI will deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD’s Instinct graphics processing units over multiple years and across several generations of hardware. The rollout will begin with an initial 1-gigawatt deployment of chips in the second half of next year.

AMD’s pre-market stock price rose sharply by over 35% to $223.22 on the back of this update, as of 6:00 p.m. IST.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Zaveri Bazaar Gems And Jewellery Festival 2025, Promises Full Redevelopment Support
VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Zaveri Bazaar Gems And Jewellery Festival 2025, Promises Full Redevelopment Support
Mumbai FDA Confirms Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Not Supplied To Maharashtra; Citizens Urged To Stay Alert
Mumbai FDA Confirms Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Not Supplied To Maharashtra; Citizens Urged To Stay Alert
A Glimpse Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport: From Luxury Lounges To Local Flavours, Premium F&B, Retail & Art Experiences Await Passengers
A Glimpse Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport: From Luxury Lounges To Local Flavours, Premium F&B, Retail & Art Experiences Await Passengers
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints

Sam Altman Reacts

Open AI CEO Sam Altman, reacting to the development said, "Excited to partner with AMD to use their chips to serve our users! This is all incremental to our work with NVIDIA (and we plan to increase our NVIDIA purchasing over time). The world needs much more compute..."

Read Also
AMD CEO Lisa Su Debuts Powerful AI Chips To Rival Nvidia, Teams Up With OpenAI
article-image

Reportedly, OpenAI has generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025 and has burned through $2.5 billion in cash. OpenAI has a valuation of $500 billion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts...

AMD Shares Surge 35% In Pre-Market Trade As OpenAI Eyes 10% Stake In AI Chipmaker; Sam Altman Reacts...

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

PM Modi To Inaugurate India Mobile Congress 2025 On October 8

PM Modi To Inaugurate India Mobile Congress 2025 On October 8

Groww Completes Acquisition Of Fisdom After SEBI Nod, Enters Wealth Management

Groww Completes Acquisition Of Fisdom After SEBI Nod, Enters Wealth Management

Global Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI

Global Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI