Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

Sony launches its flagship camera Alpha 7 IV in India

Priced at Rs 2,42,490, the new Alpha 7 IV is now available across online and offline stores
IANS
New Delhi: Tech giant Sony India on Thursday launched a new flagship camera -- Alpha 7 IV -- with a newly developed 33MP full-frame image sensor for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs 2,42,490, the new Alpha 7 IV is now available across online and offline stores.

"Alpha 7 III has been an incredible addition to the A-series and has made a tremendous impact in our industry by completely redefining the consumer expectations," Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, said in a statement.

"Now with A7 IV, we are ready to break through all existing boundaries again. The Alpha 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technologies in both photo and video to deliver a high-end experience to a wider range of customers," he added.

The company said that the new camera takes 'basic' to the next level for full-frame cameras with excellent image quality and performance, redefining the original standard set by the Alpha 7 III. It boasts 33MP resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication.

With a newly developed 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, superior image quality and Wide ISO sensitivity range expandable to ISO 50-204800 is said to be achieved.

The high resolution enables the camera to express smooth gradation, fine details and textures of the subject while reducing noise. Its 15-stop dynamic range allows a wide expressive range while Creative Look settings can help to create original looks effortlessly for both stills and video.

