Sony plans to launch over 10 live service games before March 2026: Report

After recently acquiring Bungie for a lot more than Destiny, tech giant Sony has revealed that it plans to launch more than 10 new live service games by March 2026.

According to The Verge, that is a hugely ambitious plan and marks a major expansion for Sony's PlayStation games beyond its traditional console exclusives.

"The strategic significance of this acquisition lies not only in obtaining the highly successful Destiny franchise, as well as major new IP Bungie is currently developing, but also incorporating into the Sony group the expertise and technologies Bungie has developed in the live game services space," Hiroki Totoki, CFO, Sony, was quoted as saying.

"Through close collaboration between Bungie and PlayStation Studios we aim to launch more than 10 live service games by the fiscal year ending March 2026," Totoki added.

It was clear that Sony's Bungie acquisition was all about competing with Fortnite, but now those ambitions look even broader.

Bungie's next IP, codenamed Matter, is rumoured to be a "multiplayer action game" with "character-based" gameplay.

Bungie said last year that its next IP will launch before 2025. But that's just one game out of the 10, and Eurogamer points out that there are signs of many more in the works.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:28 PM IST