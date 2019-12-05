Sony launches Alpha 9 II camera in India

New Delhi: Sony India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday announced Alpha 9 II a full-frame interchangeable lens camera for Rs 3,99,990 in India.

The Alpha 9 II will be available across all key retail counters Sony Center and major electronic stores across the country from this Thursday onwards.

The company said in a statement that the new Alpha 9 II builds on the impressive legacy of the original Alpha 9, maintaining ground breaking speed performance including blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second with Auto Focus and Auto Exposure tracking, 60 times per second AF/AE calculations while incorporating even more functionality driven directly from the voice of professionals.

Updates include enhanced connectivity and file delivery, continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter, evolved AF performance with newly optimised algorithms, a re-designed build to enhance durability and operability and more.