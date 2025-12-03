 IndiGo Cites Tech Glitches, Airport Congestion For Hyderabad Flight Disruptions
The airline said its teams were working to stabilise operations and minimise inconvenience to passengers after a series of disruptions. “We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements,” IndiGo stated.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

IndiGo blames tech glitches and congestion for Hyderabad flight disruptions Hyderabad, Dec 3 (IANS) IndiGo on Wednesday said that technology issues, airport congestion and operational requirements have caused several unavoidable delays and cancellations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport over the past two days.

According to airport sources, 33 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting travellers on key domestic routes. Sixteen departures and 17 arrivals were cancelled across the two days. On December 2, nine departures and five arrivals were cancelled, while Wednesday saw seven departures and 12 arrivals grounded.

Key Domestic Routes Hit; Passengers Stranded

Flights connecting Hyderabad to Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Hubbali, Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Madurai were among those affected. Several other flights were delayed, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport.

Those travelling onward for international connections faced added stress as their schedules were thrown off.

IndiGo Issues Apology, Offers Alternatives

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that alternate flight options or refunds were being offered where applicable.

“Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable,” the spokesperson said.

Advisory for Travellers Amid Ongoing Operational Challenges

IndiGo also advised travellers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport to avoid additional inconvenience.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions. We request customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport, to help us minimise inconvenience," IndiGo spokesperson added.

The disruptions came amid wider operational challenges across airports in India following technology glitches that impacted check-in systems in recent days. Two incoming flights -- from Riyadh and Pune -- were also diverted to Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively on Tuesday due to poor visibility at Hyderabad.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

