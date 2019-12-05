OMG: Samsung introduces Rs 12 crore MicroLED display smart TV

On Thursday, the Samsung launched large-format MicroLED display smart TV, named The Wall, which will cost whooping Rs 12 crore.

The company has announced The Wall in three different variants including 146-inch in 4K definition, 219-inch in 6K definition and 292-inch in 8K definition. The price of Samsung’s The Wall will range from INR 3.5 crore to INR 12 crore (exclusive of taxes) for 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch variants and will be available in India from December 5, 2019.

According to Samsung.com, The Wall brings a new level of immersive viewing and ensures consumers can experience never seen before picture quality in the comfort of their homes, with 0.8mm pixel pitch technology. It has been designed for those who constantly seek exceptional luxury experiences.

The mobileindian.com report states, that the MicroLED Display technology uses AI up-scaling, Quantum HDR technology along with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 120Hz video-rate provide a rich and superior visual experience. The smart TV comes with a 100,000-hour lifetime of self-light emitting diodes, which allows it to be always on. With Ambient Mode, it can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customizable pictures with digital frames.

The Wall has Quantum Processor Flex enabled with the AI picture quality engine, which can deliver optimized picture quality scene-by-scene, regardless of the original source resolution. Quantum Processor Flex is a machine learning based picture quality engine that analyzes millions of image data to automatically calibrate the original low resolution image according to the display.