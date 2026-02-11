SJVN Standalone Q3 Profit Rises 81% YoY To ₹252 Crore; Revenue Up 35% To ₹846 Crore

SJVN reported an 81 percent year-on-year rise in standalone Q3 FY26 net profit to Rs 251.71 crore. |

Mumbai: SJVN Limited reported an 81 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 251.71 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 35 percent to Rs 846.13 crore.

However, profit declined sequentially from Rs 372.28 crore in Q2 and Rs 315.90 crore in Q1, reflecting quarter-on-quarter moderation. The company’s revenue also fell from Rs 942.03 crore in Q2, indicating seasonal variability in operations.

SJVN posted standalone total income of Rs 881.89 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 699.65 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 457.62 crore against Rs 179.23 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue declined from Rs 942.03 crore in Q2 FY26, while profit softened from Rs 372.28 crore. The company attributed performance to hydro generation and tariff adjustments during the period.

Sequential growth moderated as total expenses declined to Rs 424.27 crore from Rs 548.57 crore in Q2 FY26. Finance costs fell to Rs 148.46 crore from Rs 269.45 crore in the previous quarter. Depreciation stood at Rs 113.09 crore, largely stable quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported a net movement of Rs (64.19) crore in regulatory deferral account balances during the quarter. Net profit margin stood at 29.75 percent compared with 39.52 percent in Q2.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,610.60 crore compared with Rs 2,451.26 crore in the corresponding period last year. Nine-month net profit came at Rs 882.50 crore against Rs 939.46 crore a year earlier.

Earnings per share for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 0.64 compared with Rs 0.35 in Q3 FY25. The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for FY26.

The company reported net worth of Rs 15,033.88 crore and a debt-equity ratio of 0.69 as of December 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: Figures are based on standalone unaudited financial results for Q3 FY26. Comparisons are strictly year-on-year unless stated otherwise. Investors should review full financial statements before making decisions.