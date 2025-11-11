 Reliance NU Energies Secures 3,000 MWh Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project From SJVN
Reliance Group now has a cumulative portfolio exceeding 4 GWp of solar and 6.5 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage system) across four tenders, under development and implementation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance NU Energies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured a 750 MW/3,000 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from SJVN.In an exchange filing, Reliance Power said the project is part of SJVN Ltd's 1500 MW / 6000 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) ISTS tender.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.A 750 MW/3000 MW energy storage system means 750 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for 2 hours, giving a total output of 3000 MW.

Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30
The project will supply dispatchable renewable peaking power to DISCOMs from a hybrid configuration comprising nearly 900 MWp of solar generation coupled with over 3,000 MWh of BESS capacity.Reliance NU Energies secured this capacity at a competitive tariff of Rs 6.74 per kWh.

