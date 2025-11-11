Reliance NU Energies Secures 3,000 MWh Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project From SJVN

File Image |

New Delhi: Reliance NU Energies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured a 750 MW/3,000 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from SJVN.In an exchange filing, Reliance Power said the project is part of SJVN Ltd's 1500 MW / 6000 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) ISTS tender.

- Reliance NU Energies won 750 MW / 3000 MWh in SJVN’s 1500 MW / 6000 MWh tender, capturing 50% of the allocation.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.A 750 MW/3000 MW energy storage system means 750 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for 2 hours, giving a total output of 3000 MW.

The project will supply dispatchable renewable peaking power to DISCOMs from a hybrid configuration comprising nearly 900 MWp of solar generation coupled with over 3,000 MWh of BESS capacity.Reliance NU Energies secured this capacity at a competitive tariff of Rs 6.74 per kWh.

Reliance Group now has a cumulative portfolio exceeding 4 GWp of solar and 6.5 GWh of BESS (battery energy storage system) across four tenders, under development and implementation.

