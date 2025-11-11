 Reliance Power Reports Net Profit Of ₹87 Crore For The Quarter Ended September 30
The board of the company also approved "seeking enabling resolution from members for raising up to USD 600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth."

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Reliance Power has reported a net profit of Rs 87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues.As per media statement issued late Monday, the company had reported a loss of Rs 352 crore in the second quarter of FY25."Q2FY26 PAT was at Rs 87 crore (USD 10 million) vs Q2FY25 loss Rs 352 crore (USD 41 million)," Reliance Power said.

The company saw its total income growing to Rs 2,067 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1,963 crore in the year ago period.The board of the company also approved "seeking enabling resolution from members for raising up to USD 600 million through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth." Reliance Power Limited, part of the Reliance Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, that includes 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

