PNB Boosts Transparency & Digital Governance, Sets New Standards In Vigilance & Accountability

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) hit an important milestone in its push for vigilance and transparency when Central Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava visited the Corporate Office. The team used the occasion to launch the 5th Edition of 'PNB’s Vigilance Manual 2025' and released the September 2025 issue of 'PNB Vigil,' their quarterly magazine. Top leadership, including MD & CEO Ashok Chandra, ED Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, CVO Raghvendra Kumar, and other senior officials, were all there.

The event wasn’t just about ceremonies—PNB rolled out some real changes. They launched the End-to-End Digitization of the Staff Accountability Portal, kicked off a Conduct Risk Framework for employees, and introduced a digital tool for the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar NIDHI (PM SVANidhi) scheme. It’s clear they’re betting big on tech to tighten up governance and make operations run smoother.

A special moment came when the bank recognized its own—“Vigilance Warriors”—employees who set the bar for ethics and dedication. These people aren’t just following the rules; they’re living the bank’s values.

Commissioner Srivastava talked about the bigger picture. Banks like PNB do more than manage money; they help drive economic growth and support livelihoods. For him, a culture of vigilance should come from integrity, not just fear of getting caught. CEO Ashok Chandra echoed that, saying PNB is committed to growth that’s ethical, sustainable, and includes everyone. Preventive vigilance, he said, is a must for strong governance. Raghvendra Kumar pointed out that bringing technology into the vigilance framework isn’t just a buzzword—it actually makes the bank more transparent and efficient.

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 put all this into action. It started with a countrywide integrity pledge on October 27. More than a lakh employees—and plenty of customers—joined in. The bank ran awareness drives in over 8,000 Gram Sabhas, sent messages on 11,000 ATMs, and reached out through mobile and WhatsApp banking. Employees stepped up, too, taking part in competitions, walkathons, cyclothons, and blood donation drives. It’s not just talk; the bank is living its values.

PNB’s track record says a lot: zero pending vigilance complaints, strong training programs, and careful asset management. The bank isn’t just talking about accountability and transparency—it’s making it happen, helping push India toward its vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.