Sitharaman’s call for trust, processed food exports, and slump in economic activities: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 27, 2021

The 'Trust' Factor

The Finance Minister has called for complete trust between the industry and the government. It will be vital to ensure growth amid the COVID-19 situation, she emphasized.

The FM also discussed the steps that the centre has taken so far to revive the economy. She called for policy continuity and maintaining effective communication with India Inc.

India Inc has stood by and provided able support to the government during these trying times. They have been instrumental, especially in supplying oxygen. A few have even set up new plants or started producing oxygen at their existing facilities.

During the first COVID-19 wave, India Inc had shown the same solidarity. It had played a crucial role in overcoming the ventilator shortage. These are admirable efforts that the nation should recognize.